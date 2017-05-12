Amazon Hints at Plans to Build Apps for Augmented Reality Headsets

Amazon Studios has plans to build apps for augmented and mixed reality headsets, if a recent job offer is any indication. The unit’s still-unannounced plans to produce and distribute immersive content for headsets increasingly seems to focus on augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality.

Amazon Studios recently began to advertise a job offering for a “Mixed Reality Producer” who will be tasked with building “customer facing VR and AR applications across multiple platforms.” Mixed reality is being used as a catch-all name for technologies that offer immersion similar to a virtual reality headset as well as the ability to integrate real-world imagery.

The job offer mentions a number of VR headsets, including Daydream, Oculus, Vive, and PlayStation VR as possible targets for such apps. It does not specify which augmented reality headsets Amazon Studios might be targeting, but obvious candidates could include Microsoft’s HoloLens, Magic Leap’s still-unreleased consumer device, as well as mixed reality headsets based on Microsoft technology.

An Amazon spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This week, HP and Acer began to make developer versions of their headsets based on Microsoft’s mixed reality technology available for pre-order. Both headsets are going to start shipping in August, and will become available to consumers in the following months.

Amazon hasn’t officially commented on its plans for virtual and augmented reality, but Amazon Studios has hired a number of staffers to develop both apps and content for headsets. In December, the company confirmed that it had hired Tribeca director Genna Terranova to lead those efforts. Terranova’s team is now officially called the Mixed Reality team, suggesting that AR experiences are very much part of the deal.