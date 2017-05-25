Amazon Acquires Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Logan Lucky’ First-Run Streaming Rights

Logan Lucky
E-commerce giant also inks first-look pact with director's distribution company, Fingerprint Releasing

Amazon has clinched a pact with Steven Soderbergh making his forthcoming film “Logan Lucky” to Prime Video customers during its exclusive first-run US streaming window.

The heist comedy is slated to hit theaters Aug. 18, 2017, and Amazon expects to release “Logan Lucky” on Prime Video during the first quarter of 2018. The film stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, and Daniel Craig.

In addition, Amazon has signed an exclusive two-year first-look deal for theatrical film projects from Fingerprint Releasing, the film distributor formed by Soderbergh and piloted by Dan Fellman, former president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Under the deal, Amazon will provide strategic promotion and advertising financing to augment the marketing of Fingerprint’s theatrical releases.

Soderbergh, whose “Logan Lucky” marks his return to film after a four-year hiatus, called Amazon “a fearless, flexible co-conspirator.”

“The deal with Amazon is the final, crucial piece of the puzzle,” the director said in a statement. “The scale of this endeavor required a fearless, flexible co-conspirator, and Amazon has shown they have the appetite and vision to help us navigate these semi-unchartered waters. I’m both relieved and excited, which is one of my favorite states of being.”



