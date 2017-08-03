Amazon Prime Video to Add Full Seasons of ‘Roseanne,’ ‘3rd Rock From the Sun,’ Four Other Classic Sitcoms

Roseanne
Get ready to binge-watch some classic ’80s and ’90s television: All episodes of “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock From the Sun,” and four other TV shows from the era will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting this month.

The six shows — which include “A Different World,” “Cybill,” “Grace Under Fire,” and “Grounded for Life” — come from FilmRise, which owns the distribution rights to the TV series. FilmRise is making them available on Prime Video through the Amazon Video Direct self-service program for studios, distributors and content creators, under which rights holders receive per-hour royalty fees. The batch of six sitcoms is FilmRise’s biggest distribution deal with Amazon Video Direct to date.

The sitcoms will roll out on Amazon throughout August, available to members of the Prime program ($99 per year in the U.S.) as well as the standalone Prime Video subscription plan.

