New Regency announced a multiyear content-licensing deal with Amazon giving the e-commerce company international streaming rights to about 120 movies, including “The Revenant,” “Birdman” and “Gone Girl.”

Under the pact, Amazon Prime members in more than 200 countries and territories — with the exception of the U.S. — will be able to stream the New Regency films on Prime Video apps and PrimeVideo.com.

In the U.S., HBO has some streaming rights to New Regency’s titles, but only during the premium cabler’s pay windows.

On Amazon Prime Video, starting in 2018, additional New Regency titles will become available internationally, including “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Heat” and “L.A. Confidential.” The agreement was brokered in partnership with Lionsgate Television, which is part of a joint venture with New Regency and distributes the company’s library internationally.

“We are thrilled to bring Prime Video members around the world access to an amazing catalog of films from New Regency,” Jason Ropell, Amazon’s worldwide head of motion pictures, said in a statement.

In December, Amazon launched Prime Video virtually everywhere in the world (except China). The service carries a promotional price of $2.99 (or €2.99) per month for six months, after which it will cost $5.99 (or €2.99) monthly.

Other movies Amazon has licensed worldwide for Prime Video include “Jurassic Park,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Inglorious Bastards,” “The Mummy,” “The Internship,” “Noah” and “Runner, Runner.”