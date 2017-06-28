Amazon’s New Japanese Series ‘FACE’ to Premiere Next Month

TOKYO – Amazon Prime’s new Japanese original series “FACE: Cyber Crime Special Investigation Unit” is set to premiere on the streaming service July 11.

Starring Ayame Goriki as a cyber-crime special agent, the series will be more oriented toward what Amazon describes as a “life or death struggle against criminal hackers” than geeks glued to computer screens. Amazon produced the show in partnership with Oscar Promotion, a leading Japanese talent agency, for which Goriki is a top star.

A new episode of the show will be released weekly.

Amazon has announced more than 20 new titles for its Amazon Prime service in Japan, including “Tokyo Vampire Hotel,” a nine-episode series by international cult director Sion Sono; “The Bachelor Japan”; and new iterations of the long-running Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and Crayon Shin-chan franchises.