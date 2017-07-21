Amazon Fire TV Gets Hulu’s New User Interface, Live TV Service

Hulu is bringing its new interface to Amazon’s Fire TV devices. And with the design refresh, Fire TV users are also getting the option to access Hulu’s Live TV service, which offers live feeds from some 50 channels for $40 per month.

When Hulu launched the new interface and live TV service in May, it initially only made it available on a limited number of devices, including Apple TV, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as iOS and Android.

“Focusing on a handful of devices allowed us to learn a lot from our viewers on those devices and make many improvements over the past few weeks,” the company’s head of product Richard Irving said in a blog post. “Now, we’re excited to bring the brand-new Hulu to even more TV fans.”

Irving said that Hulu would bring both the new interface and service to additional devices soon.

Hulu officially launched its live TV service in May, offering consumers access to more than 50 channels for $40 a month. The company’s “skinny” bundle includes local broadcast feeds in many markets, but doesn’t offer access to Viacom’s channels. Hulu recently added HBO and Cinemax as paid add-ons.