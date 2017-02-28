A number of internet services were affected by an ongoing outage of Amazon’s cloud infrastructure Tuesday. Amazon’s S3 servers, which are often used to cache images and other media, suffered an outage across the East Coast region Tuesday morning, affecting services ranging from Medium to Slack to Trello.

Amazon acknowledged the outage on its cloud services status page, writing that “customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.”

Here’s what this line of technical lingo meant in practice: A number of web publishers, including The Verge and Axios, were unable to load images for their articles. The secure messaging app Signal reported on Twitter that users weren’t able to attach images to their messages. And an outage of the cloud-based scripting and control service IFTTT even led to internet-connected light bulbs ceasing to function, according to user reports.

The outage was ongoing at the time of writing.

Developing.