Amanda Cerny Named Head of LiveXLive’s New Digital Talent Division (EXCLUSIVE)

LiveXLive Media is launching a new digital talent division led by internet celeb Amanda Cerny, looking to amass an army of social followers to promote its music-streaming platform.

The new LiveXLive Influencers division headed by Cerny will build on the company’s current roster of social-media partners, which includes Andrew B. Bachelor (better known as “King Bach”) and Jake Paul. Recently signed creators include Johannes Bartl, a vegan fitness and comedy creator, and Australian singer-musician Katja Glieson, who has 678,000 followers on Instagram.

Cerny, 26, is a social-media personality, actress and former Playboy centerfold with more than 30 million followers across platforms. As head of LiveXLive Influencers, she’s tasked with identifying, recruiting and managing the next generation of digital talent across categories including art, music, fashion, sports, and cooking – with a particular emphasis on women creators.

Robert Ellin, founder and CEO of LiveXLive, said the company’s influencer network now has a combined social reach of more than 75 million fans (and growing). He wants to expand that base with Cerny’s help, looking at the cumulative base of social followers as a cost-effective way to drive viewers to LiveXLive’s service, which will be launching a subscription tier in the future.

“Amanda, she’s a tsunami – she’s an influencer to the influencers, and she has the ability to bring in superstar young talent under her,” Ellin said. “We are building a next-generation MTV, and as our company moves into subscription in the very near future… the biggest expense is subscriber acquisition costs.”

As a part of the launch of LiveXLive Influencers, Cerny, King Bach and Jake Paul teamed up on their first collaboration: a music video for the single “Come Thru” from Katja Glieson and King Bach, set to premiere Thursday on LiveXLive and Cerny’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/MissAmandaCerny).

The music video for “Come Thru” marks Cerny’s directorial debut and features appearances by LiveXLive Influencers Paul and Bartl along with a batch of Instagram influencers Ray Diaz (2.7 million Instagram followers), Erika Costell (2.2 million followers), George Janko (1.6 million followers), Justin Roberts (409,000 followers), Gabi Lopez (78,500 followers), Tiffany Dunn (28,500 followers), and Marlin Limon (12,000 followers). In the drama-themed music video, a young woman (Erika Costell) waits for her crush (Jake Paul) to finally work up the courage to ask her out.

Cerny compared her talent-recruiting role as similar to casting a movie, or signing artists to a record label. “If I and LiveXLive truly believe in somebody, we’re going to put our power behind them,” she said. “One of the things that [traditional] agencies and management companies can’t offer is exposure to social media,” she added, where adults 18-24 spend a large amount of their time. Cerny remains repped by CAA.

LiveXLive Media launched its live-streaming music destination in 2015, featuring programming from festivals around the world, including Rock in Rio, San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, and the Hangout Music Festival. LiveXLive has featured performances and content from artists including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance the Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.

The publicly held company, a subsidiary of Loton Corp., is deeply in the red. It reported revenue of $225,000 and a net loss of $14.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2017. LiveXLive — pronounced “live by live” — is based in Beverly Hills and has 24 full-time employees.