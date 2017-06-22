Altice USA Raises $1.9 Billion in IPO

Altice USA Inc., a subsidiary of Patrick Drahi’s global telco, content, and advertising group which owns Cablevision/Optimum and Suddenlink, has raised $1.9 billion in its initial public offering.

Altice USA’s IPO is believed to mark the second-biggest U.S. initial public offering of the year, following Snap Inc.’s $3.9 billion deal last March.

Altice USA’s 63.9 million shares were priced at $30 each share. When launching the IPO last week, Altice had listed about 46.6 million shares of its Class A common stock priced at $27 to $31 per share. The company then issued a statement on Wednesday advising that it was increasing the size of the IPO due to the fact that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and BC Partners had ramped up the number of shares they were offering.

After completion of the offering, Altice will own 70.3% of its subsidiary Altice USA’s outstanding common stock and 98.3% of the voting power.

Approved on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ATUS,” Altice USA is expected to launch on the stock market on June 22.

Formed last year with the ambition to be the fourth biggest cable and telco operator in the U.S., Altice USA regroups Suddenlink Communications and Cablevision/Optimum, serving approximately 4.9 million customers across 21 states.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and representatives of the underwriters, together with BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets as additional joint book-running managers.