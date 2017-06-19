Altice Poaches Microsoft Corp.’s Marketing Manager Nicolas Petit

PARIS– Altice, Patrick Drahi’s telco group, has appointed Nicolas Petit as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Petit will be in charge of Altice’s global marketing strategy and commercial activities. He will also manage the commercial launches of the new Altice brand.

Petit joins Altice from Microsoft Corporation where worked as manager of global marketing and operations. Through his tenure at Microsoft France, where he held the positions of CEO and chief marketing officer, Peter played a key role in fast-tracking the company’s digital transformation towards cloud and devices.

“(Petit) is an industry-recognized leader whose 15-year track record in strategy, marketing and sales has been recognized with more than 25 national and international awards,” said Altice.

The exec “will be bringing a very large marketing and operations expertise and strong product management experience, spanning across consumer hardware and services, enterprise cloud, telecommunications and digital media & advertising businesses,” added Altice.

Petit will report to Michel Combes, Altice Group CEO.

Altice recently announced it was preparing the launch of an initial public offering to list Altice USA, the owner of U.S. cable firms Cablevision and Suddenlink, on the New York Stock Exchange for a value estimated at $1.35 billion.

