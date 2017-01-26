It’s time to read the tea leaves: Analysts and industry insiders were combing over the most recent earnings report from Google parent alphabet Thursday for clues on how successful the company’s latest foray into the world of consumer electronics have been.

Alphabet booked revenue of $26 billion during the three months ending December 31 2016, compared to $21.3 billion during the same time last year. The company’s adjusted net income for Q4 of 2016 was $5.3 billion, compared to $4.9 billion a year ago. This equals earning per share of $9.36, compared to $8.67 a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of $9.64 per share. That miss sent Alphabet’s stock down in after-hours trading.

Google’s ad business is still the biggest money maker for Alphabet — but this time around, analysts and industry observers paid especially close attention to a different source of revenue: Google generated $3.4 billion with its “other segments” of business, which include not only Play Store and services revenues, but also sales of hardware like the recently-introduced Pixel Phone.

Google unveiled the Pixel phone as a contender to Apple’s iPhone last fall, but has said little about the device’s performance since. Pixel phones are currently only available through Verizon, as well as via Google’s own web store. Recent reports indicated that both had trouble keeping up with demand for some of the phone’s models.

Google also introduced a range of other hardware devices in recent months, including its own line of Wifi routers, an Amazon Echo competitor called Google Home and its first VR headset. With lower retail prices, these devices likely didn’t have as much of an impact on Google’s overall hardware revenue, but analysts will still pay close attention to any hints about their performance during Alphabet’s Q4 earnings call Thursday afternoon.

Developing.