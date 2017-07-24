Alphabet Beats On Earnings Despite Huge EU Fine

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Alphabet Q2 2017 Earnings: Earnings Beat
Courtesy of Alphabet Inc.

There’s good news and bad news for Google’s parent company Alphabet: The good news is that it once again saw a strong growth in revenue during its most recent quarter,  to the tune of 21% year-over-year, surpassing even bullish analyst expectations.

The bad news is that it expects to fork over a good chunk of that revenue to the European Union (EU) as a fine for anti-competitive behavior.

EU regulators had fined Google $2.74 billion in June for giving its own shopping results preference on its search engine. Google at the time said that it was considering to appeal the ruling, but Alphabet nonetheless decided to account for the entire fine as a separate operating charge in Q2.

The company generated a total of $26 billion in revenue in Q2 of 2017, compared to $21.5 billion during the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter was $3.5 billion on an adjusted basis, compared to $4.9 billion a year ago — that’s where the huge EU fine made a clear dent. This equals earnings of $5.01 per share, compared to $7 for last year’s Q2.

Analysts had expected revenue of $25.5 billion and earnings of $4.46 per share. However, investors apparently didn’t care about this as much as about the absolute numbers, and sent Alphabet’s stock down more than 2% in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings announcement.

Alphabet announced earlier on Monday that it had given one of its board seats to Pichai. Including this new seat, Alphabet now has a total of 13 board members, with other notable directors including Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin as well as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
Developing.

