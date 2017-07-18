Alex Jones Challenges the Internet to Remix His Videos

Notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars.com has a challenge for the internet: He wants people to remix his videos, even if they don’t agree with his point of view. Jones posed the challenge in reaction to a recent mashup from Turner-owned Super Deluxe.

Super Deluxe posted its latest video on Jones video at the end of last week online, complete with the tag line “this is what Alex Jones’ rants would sound like as a Bon Iver song” The video features some choice lines from various of Jones’ shows, including gems like “literal vampire potbelly hobgoblins are hobbling around, coming after us.”

But earlier this week, the unexpected happened — and Jones fully endorsed the mashup, reposting it as part of one of his own videos, and praising it wholeheartedly: “Out if the thousands and thousands of pieces of (mashup) art I have seen emerged the past few years, this one is undoubtedly the best.”

Jones went on to argue that any mashup would in the end help his own brand He also promised to repost the video in the coming days, accompanied with links that are supposed bolster his case on the existence of not only vampire potbelly hobgoblins, but also green-skinned people, “possessed by the modern spirit.”

But Jones went even further, challenging Super Deluxe and others to keep remixing his videos: “I want more installments, I want them now.”

A Super Deluxe spokesperson declined to comment on whether Turner’s viral video unit would heed that call.