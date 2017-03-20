Beautycon Media, a digital media and events company focused on fashion and beauty, announced $9 million in Series A funding, which included funding from A+E Networks, Live Nation and Main Street Advisors.

The L.A.-based company stages in-person festivals in New York, Los Angeles and London; operates a curated network of digital content with creators and brands; sells subscriptions to Beautycon Box, a collection of products curated by a different content creator each season.

“Beautycon has done an incredible job growing and evolving their business into a major player not only in the experiential marketplace, but also the digital content and ecommerce businesses,” A+E Networks president and CEO Nancy Dubuc said in a statement, noting that the programmer sees opportunities in forging partnerships between Beautycon and A+E’s Lifetime.

She also called Beautycon CEO and co-founder Moj Mahdara “a strong supporter of women” who has “created a global movement for beauty and fashion enthusiasts.”

Other current Beautycon investors include: AOL’s BBG Ventures, Hearst Media, Superfly, MACRO, Third Wave Digital, Troy Carter, Heather Parry, Guy Oseary, James Lassiter, Peter Morton, Tyra Banks, Rachel Zoe, Fullscreen Media, QueensBridge Venture Partners, Gleam Futures, Storm Models, Bethany Mota and CAA.