Advanced Imaging Society to Honor Women in Tech

The Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) announced that it will honor 10 notable women in the technology field as part of the 2018 Technology Awards. The society has also named marketing exec Debbie Menin as its new executive V.P.

This year’s innovators will be recognized on Jan. 16 at a luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. Submissions for awards are open to Dec. 7. Past winners include Sony Electronics, Mercedes Benz, Dolby Labs, AMC Theaters, Weta Digital, and Deluxe.

AIS, which focuses on the next generation of visual technology and emerging content, will present its Lumiere Awards to technologies or processes that have demonstrated both innovation and impact in advancing the creation or delivery of quality content.

The judging panel includes AIS Chair of Mixed Reality, Tony Parisi, Global Head of VR/AR at Unity Technologies, David McIntyre, Senior Vice President at Xperi, Jay Samit, Vice Chairman of Deloitte Digital, Grant Anderson, Independent Executive Producer AR/VR and Scot Barbour, V.P. Production Technology at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“This year we’ve experienced great growth within emerging technologies such as VR, AR, and Real-Time Rendering. These new media impact us daily and I believe we’re in the midst of a digital evolution,” Tony Parisi said.

Menin started her career at Variety and went on to work at Yahoo!, AOL Huffington Post, Machinima, MTV Networks and Parade (Conde Nast).

“Debbie Menin is one of the most respected and creative marketing, strategy and sales executives in the business, and we’re so glad that she’s joined our team.” AIS President and CEO Jim Chabin said.

“I’m so appreciative of the support from Jim and the board at AIS, and am looking forward to being at the epicenter of the advanced imaging industry, connecting and promoting member companies to help shape our future,” Menin said.

The non-profit trade association numbers members from major Hollywood studios and top technology companies, with the aim of advancing VR, AR, HDR, 3D, 360 Video, Cloud & Live Rendering, Artificial Intelligence and other innovative visual content.

Information on submitting for the awards is available on the AIS Facebook page.