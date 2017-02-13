No surprise here: Adele and Beyonce — the powerful female vocalists battling for the top 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday — served up the most-discussed moments from the kudocast.

At press time and has not released overall activity related to Sunday’s CBS telecast of the 59th Annual Grammys, but historically the music-awards show has drawn slightly smaller audiences than the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards.

On Facebook, the No. 1 most-discussed moments were Adele winning Record of the Year for “Hello” and Album of the Year for “25” — with Adele gushing over Beyonce in her acceptance speeches for both honors. Those were followed by Lady Gaga and Metallica performing “Moth Into Flame”; Beyoncé performing a medley of “Love Drought” and “Sand Castles”; Adele’s tribute to the late George Michael (and her initial false start and censored profanity); and Bruno Mars performing “What I Like.”

Twitter said the No. 1 moment on its platform was the end of Beyonce’s performance, which prominently featured her bulging pregnant belly, followed by Adele’s win for “25” and the end of the British singer’s rendition of George Michael’s “Fastlove.”

The top-tweeted-about celebs were Beyonce and Adele, followed by Rihanna, Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper, and Lady Gaga. Twitter also noted that Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z who crashed James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” bit during the show, registered at No. 12 among most-discussed personalities.

However, Lady Gaga scored the most-liked Grammys-related photo on Facebook’s Instagram, according to the service, with a pic of herself in a crop-top posted after the end of the telecast. Neither Beyonce nor Adele posted anything on Instagram on Sunday night (although Beyonce’s twin-pregnancy post on Feb. 1 quickly broke the record for most-liked photo ever on the service).

The other most-liked Grammys posts on Instagram came from Jennifer Lopez, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd and Chrissy Teigen. Overall, Instgram recorded some 22 million users engaging in over 80 million interactions related to the 2017 Grammys, up from 15 million users and 53 million interactions last year.