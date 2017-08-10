Adam Ostrow Leaves Mashable to Become Tegna’s Chief Digital Officer

Tegna, the local TV broadcasting and media company that spun out from Gannett, has hired Adam Ostrow — who was the second employee hired at Mashable a decade ago — as chief digital officer.

At Tegna, Ostrow will be responsible for creating and implementing the company’s digital strategy to engage and grow audiences across multiple platforms. He reports to Tegna president and CEO Dave Lougee.

Ostrow was most recently chief strategy officer and board member at Mashable, where he led new growth initiatives including international expansion, e-commerce, and creating the Mashable Studios division. He was hired by founder Pete Cashmore in 2007 as editor-in-chief. While at the company, he wrote more than 2,500 articles and managed Mashable’s social-media feeds.

“Adam is a proven entrepreneur, editorial leader and digital media executive,” Lougee said in announcing the hire. “As we continue to reinvent local journalism in the digital age, we are connecting with audiences in new and innovative ways on Tegna-owned platforms, in addition to forging new partnerships with digital publishers and creating new, ‘second screen’ experiences for our content.”

Ostrow has spoken at Cannes Lions, SXSW Interactive, International CES, and TED Global. His 2011 TED Talk, “After Your Final Status Update” — about what happens to social-media accounts after their owners die — has been viewed more than 1.1 million times. Ostrow has a BA in journalism from the University of Maryland.

Tegna, based in McLean, Va., operates 46 TV stations in 38 markets across the U.S.