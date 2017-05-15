Hearst Digital Media Hires Mashable’s Adam Harris

Adam Harris, formerly head of sales strategy at Mashable, has joined Hearst Digital Media as VP of data products.

In the newly created position, Harris will be responsible for building and implementing data products across Hearst Magazine’s portfolio of digital brands. He reports to Troy Young, president of Hearst Digital Media.

Most recently, Harris was SVP of sales strategy and partnerships at Mashable, where he was responsible for sales strategy, programmatic ad stack, the programmatic sales team, yield team and off-site syndication. Before Mashable, Harris was SVP of product strategy and partnerships at Collective, a programmatic ad company, and earlier in his career held various positions at EyeView Digital, Pointroll and LimeWire.

“Adam has an incredible knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem and track record for creating innovative digital ad products,” Young said in announcing his hire.

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University and a masters in politics from Princeton University.

Hearst Digital Media’s portfolio of 22 brands reaches more than 190 million site visitors monthly. The group’s digital properties include Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, and Delish, as well as Sweet, a collaboration with Snapchat for its Discover platform, and a partnership with Lenny, the newsletter and website from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.