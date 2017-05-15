Hearst Digital Media Hires Mashable’s Adam Harris

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Adam Harris - Hearst Digital Media
Courtesy of Hearst Digital Media

Adam Harris, formerly head of sales strategy at Mashable, has joined Hearst Digital Media as VP of data products.

In the newly created position, Harris will be responsible for building and implementing data products across Hearst Magazine’s portfolio of digital brands. He reports to Troy Young, president of Hearst Digital Media.

Most recently, Harris was SVP of sales strategy and partnerships at Mashable, where he was responsible for sales strategy, programmatic ad stack, the programmatic sales team, yield team and off-site syndication. Before Mashable, Harris was SVP of product strategy and partnerships at Collective, a programmatic ad company, and earlier in his career held various positions at EyeView Digital, Pointroll and LimeWire.

“Adam has an incredible knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem and track record for creating innovative digital ad products,” Young said in announcing his hire.

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University and a masters in politics from Princeton University.

Hearst Digital Media’s portfolio of 22 brands reaches more than 190 million site visitors monthly. The group’s digital properties include Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, and Delish, as well as Sweet, a collaboration with Snapchat for its Discover platform, and a partnership with Lenny, the newsletter and website from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad