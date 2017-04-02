If you’re a country music fan, then chances are, you won’t want to miss the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS Sunday night. But what if you’re not near a TV, or don’t have a cable subscription?

There’s basically only one way to watch all the action without a TV or a cable subscription (unless you have a cable replacement service, such as Sony’s Vue or Sling): CBS All Access. The streaming service broadcasts CBS programs in most U.S. markets.

CBS All Access does cost $5.99 per month. There is, however, a seven-day free trial for first-timers who only want to watch the ACM Awards. You’ll have to enter valid credit card information, but can cancel the subscription before seeing charges to your bank account.

Once you have CBS All Access, you can watch the show on desktop, smartphone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Xbox 360. It’s only available to U.S. users.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the ceremony, which will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brothers Osborne, Lady Antebellum, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Reba McEntire, as well as Bryan and Bentley.

The 2017 ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena starting at 8 p.m.