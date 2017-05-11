‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Leads the Pack in DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales

“A Dog’s Purpose,” a comedy about the life of a dog through four different reincarnations, debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, for the week ended May 7.

The Universal Pictures release earned just under $65 million in U.S. theaters.

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, however, Walt Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the second-biggest theatrical earner in the 40-year-old sci-fi franchise, reclaimed the No. 1 spot after ceding the top position the previous week to Lionsgate’s “La La Land,” the musical dramedy that won six Oscars, including best actress honors for Emma Stone.

“Rogue One” moved up a notch to No. 2 on the overall disc sales chart as well, with the previous week’s top seller, “Underworld: Blood Wars,” from Sony Pictures, sliding to No. 3.

“La La Land” slipped to No. 4 from No. 2 the prior week, while Walt Disney’s “Moana” held steady at No. 5.

On the Blu-ray Disc-only sales chart, “A Dog’s Purpose” bowed at No. 2, with “La La Land” at No. 3, “Underworld: Blood Wars” at No. 4 and “Moana” at No. 5.

Two other new releases made the top 20: Paramount’s “Rings” debuted at No. 9 on both charts, while Lionsgate’s “Gold” debuted at No. 11, also on both charts. “Rings,” with a domestic gross of just $28 million, is the belated third film in the supernatural horror “The Ring” series (the first two films came out in 2002 and 2005). “Gold,” which earned slightly over $7 million, stars Matthew McConaughey as a prospector looking for gold in the Indonesian jungle.

NPD data shows that “A Dog’s Purpose” generated 45% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 46% for “Rings” and just 35% for “Gold.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Why Him?” from 20th Century Fox remained at No. 1, while “Gold” debuted at No. 2.

Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Universal Pictures’ “Sing” and Lionsgate’s “La La Land” each slipped a notch to No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 5/7/17:

1. A Dog’s Purpose (new)

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3. Underworld: Blood Wars

4. La La Land

5. Moana

6. Hidden Figures

7. Sing

8. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

9. Rings (new)

10. Split

11. Gold (new)

12. Trolls

13. Monster Trucks

14. Guardians of the Galaxy

15. Hacksaw Ridge

16. Doctor Strange

17. Sleepless

18. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

19. Assassin’s Creed

20. Patriots Day

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 5/7/17:

1. Why Him?

2. Gold (new)

3. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

4. Sing

5. La La Land

6. Assassins Creed

7. Rings (new)

8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

9. Monster Trucks

10. Moana

