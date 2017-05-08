21st Century Fox Names Palantir’s Melody Hildebrandt Head of Information Security

21st Century Fox has hired Melody Hildebrandt as global chief information security officer, overseeing cybersecurity and risk management for the media conglomerate’s technology and communications.

Hildebrandt, who officially starts at the company June 1, will report to chief technology officer Paul Cheesbrough, who joined 21st Century Fox last fall from News Corp. Most recently, she worked at data-analytics and antifraud software company Palantir Technologies, where she served as EVP of business development and headed the company’s cybersecurity practice.

“Melody is an accomplished executive who is a proven leader in the cybersecurity industry,” Cheesbrough said in announcing her hire. “Her expertise, when combined with our existing capabilities, will add significantly to such an important area for our business.”

Hildebrandt joined Palantir, co-founded by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel and CEO Alex Karp, in 2010. At the company, she led the commercial business with a focus on issues including cybersecurity, financial crime, employee oversight and litigation faced by multinational clients.

Prior to Palantir, she was a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, working with U.S. and international governments to design military and strategy war games. She also previously worked with the French Ministry of Education while living in France, where she also studied at the American University of Paris. Hildebrandt is the founder of Transcapitalist, a blog that explored the intersection of technology and free-market mechanisms.