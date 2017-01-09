21st Century Fox has recruited former Tumblr exec Liba Wenig Rubenstein as senior VP of social impact, overseeing the media conglomerate’s pro-social commitments and programming initiatives.

Rubenstein is based in Los Angeles, managing teams in both L.A. and New York, reporting to Julie Henderson, executive VP and chief communications officer. Previously Rubenstein was head of social impact and public policy at Yahoo’s Tumblr since 2012. Prior to that, she was executive director of the Global Energy Initiative, the environmental sustainability program at News Corp (before it split into 21st Century Fox and News Corp).

“The drive to make a positive difference in the world, and in the communities we serve, is fundamental to what we create and to who we are as an organization,” Henderson said in announcing her hire. “I am confident Liba will build on all the great things we do.”

Also Monday, the company announced that Vijay Sudan and Shira Oberlander, who launched 21CF’s social-impact program in 2013, have been promoted to VP of social impact, reporting to Rubenstein. Also reporting to Rubenstein is Tony Safford, who as previously announced has been named VP of Fox Gives, a new role in which he oversees the company’s employee engagement program for L.A.

21st Century Fox is a diverse, multi-platform media company that looks beyond profit to address social and environmental issues on a global scale. The Social Impact team works in partnership with all business units across the Company, developing new pro-social programs, projects, partnerships and campaigns, and supporting everything from global marketing campaigns to environmentally responsible production to employee volunteering. 21st Century Fox Social Impact primarily supports three main cause areas – Creativity & the Arts, Sports & Well-being, and Knowledge & Exploration – and has long-standing, foundational commitments to Sustainability and Diversity. To learn more about 21CF Social Impact and to read about its latest endeavors to unlock the potential of the audiences the company serves, go to impact.21cf.com.