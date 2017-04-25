2017 Webby Awards: Lady Gaga, Kimmel’s Mean Tweets, and ‘Mr. Robot’ Among Winners

The annual Webby Awards celebrate the very best the Internet has to offer, and the winners for this year’s award show were just announced.

There were over 13,000 entries across hundreds of categories in six distinct fields — Websites, Social, Film & Video, Mobile Sites & Apps, Podcasts & Digital Audio, and Advertising, Media, & PR. Fan-voted People’s Voice Awards were also given out.

In special class categories, Solange and Van Jones were each honored with the Special Achievement Webby for promoting diversity via social and other online media. The Women’s March won the Social Movement Webby, InternetArchive.com won the Lifetime Achievement Webby, and Steve Buscemi won the Best Actor Webby for his work on “Horace and Pete.”

In television, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” won for his Mean Tweets series, “Mr. Robot” won for its interactive website WhoIsMrRobot.com, “Game of Thrones” won the People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence, “Chef’s Table” was honored with three awards, and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won for Best Celebrity/Fan Social Presence.

In music, Lady Gaga won two Webbys for her Lady Gaga + Intel Performance, Coldplay won for their music video “Up&Up,” Kendrick Lamar won for his remix “Swimming Pools (Drank),” and Spotify won two Webbys and two People’s Voice Webbys.

“Deadpool” won three awards for its viral marketing campaign, while Pokemon Go, BuzzFeed, CNN, Airbnb, Teen Vogue, Planned Parenthood, and Sandy Hook Promise, just to name a few, each took home a Spring as well.

National Geographic was the big winner of the event, walking away with 11 awards, including; Best User Interface, Best Social Video Series, Magazine/Editorial, Best Photography & Graphics, Best Overall Social Presence, Animals, Education & Discovery.

Other multiple winners included Google (nine wins), Vice (seven wins), BBC (seven wins), The Onion (six wins), and The New York Times (six wins).

Variety was named an honoree in the Movie & Film category, our podcast “Remote Controlled” was honored in the Podcast & Digital Audio category, and our Jan. 17 Inauguration Issue was honored with best individual editorial experience for Web.

A full list of winners can be found at webbyawards.com.

Joel McHale will serve as host when the winners are celebrated in-person at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 15. Fans can then watch highlights and hear the winners’ 5-word speeches on demand at webbyawards.com the morning of Tuesday, May 16.