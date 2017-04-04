The nominees for the 2017 Webby Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

The Webbys recognize excellence on the web across numerous categories. Over 13,000 entries were submitted for this year’s awards.

“Webby Nominees are using the internet in incredible ways to bring people together through humor, emotion, innovation, empathy, passion, optimism, and eccentricity — all of the elements that make for truly great internet,” said David-Michel Davies, executive director of the Webby Awards. “In a year marked by so much discord and divisiveness, the Webby Awards is honored to recognize the work and efforts of our Nominees as they explore new ways to use the Internet to inform our world and bring people together.”

Many news publishers sites found themselves nominated, in part for, their coverage of the 2016 presidential election. The New York Times, BuzzFeed News, Quartz, The Washington Post, and BBC Newstream are up for best news website.

During these divisive times, humor was something that united audiences. Beyonce’s “Formation” video, Funny or Die’s “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis” featuring Hillary Clinton, “Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” Mean Tweets, Undercover Lyft, A Year in Space, Lebron: the Musical, Pentatonix & Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Chef’s Table, and Marty McFly & Doc Brown Visit “Jimmy Kimmel Live” were nominated in the viral video and online series categories.

In the diverse celebrity/fan category, Residente, Vanity Fair’s Vanities, PharrellWilliams.com, Leon Bridges Website, and the “Stranger Things” Type Generator were nominated.

National Geographic, NASA’s Cassini Mission, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Game of Thrones” and Old Spice were nominated for their strong social presence.

The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year include: Google (16), Vice Media (15), Conde Nast (14), BBC (12), National Geographic (12), HBO (10), Washington Post (9), ESPN (9), the New York Times (9), Airbnb (9), Squarespace (7), BuzzFeed (7), Intel (5), CollegeHumor (5), Spotify (5), Giphy (4), and the Onion (4).

Winners will be celebrated at a star-studded ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 15, 2017. This year’s show will be available on demand at webbyawards.com the morning of Tuesday, May 16. The Webby Awards video channel will feature all the show highlights, including special performances and all the hallmark five-word speeches from the night’s big winners.