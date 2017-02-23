For this Sunday’s Academy Awards, ABC is bringing back newly renamed “The Oscars: All Access,” a free live-streaming companion show with red-carpet highlights, backstage footage and live look-ins of the main event.

“The Oscars: All Access” live stream will be hosted from the red carpet by actress-singer Sofia Carson (of Disney Channel’s “Descendants”) and Ben Lyons, an ESPN radio commentator and frequent guest on “SportsCenter” (pictured above).

Live is the exclusive social platform broadcasting the live stream from Facebook.com/TheAcademy. The show also will be available on Oscars.com, the ABC app, ABCNews.com, and Comcast’s X1, Xfinity TV app, and myxfinity.com, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26.

On Facebook, fans will be able to submit questions to the hosts and talent on “The Oscars: All Acess” in real time. In addition, Facebook viewers will have access to exclusive video footage of this year’s Oscar nominees, including Pharrell, Ruth Negga, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Damien Chazelle.

However, the telecast of the 89th Oscars itself, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be available only to subscribers of participating pay-TV providers via ABC’s apps and ABC.com, and limited to markets with ABC-owned local stations and Hearst Television affiliates.

The talent lineup for “The Oscars: All Access” — which ABC formerly called “Oscars Backstage” — includes “Good Morning America” and ESPN correspondent Chris Connelly, who returns as the official greeter of the Oscars red carpet. Actor Troy Gentile (ABC’s “The Goldbergs”) and ESPN commentator Adnan Virk will provide dispatches from various locations.

The digital show will feature footage from 20 cameras on the red carpet, backstage and in the audience of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.