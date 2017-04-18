The Television Academy has rejiggered the Interactive Media award categories for the 69th Emmy Awards — aiming to bring new and innovative digital approaches to TV storytelling into the tent.

The Interactive Media Peer Group of the Television Academy has introduced four new category awards and one new juried award for 2017.

The four revised categories are: Outstanding Interactive Program; Outstanding Original Interactive Program; Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program; and Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program. The full membership of the IMPG votes on the works submitted in these Categories, with five nominees selected for each category.

The reimagined juried award for Innovation in Interactive Programming will recognize pioneering interactive work in emerging uses of interactive media in television. That Emmy will be awarded by a blue-ribbon industry panel selected for their expertise in the field.

“Our award categories have been completely redesigned for 2017, and we’re extremely excited to see all the great work being submitted,” IMPG Co-Governor Seth Shapiro said in a statement.

Last year, the Interactive Media awards comprised three juried categories: Multiplatform Storytelling; Original Interactive Program; and Social TV Experience.

Many professionals working in interactive and digital media aren’t aware that their work may qualify for Emmy consideration, according to IMPG Co-Governor Marc Johnson. “Interactive media is driving many of the changes in the ways viewers consume, engage with, and enjoy television — from digital extensions of TV shows, to the new frontiers of VR and AR,” he said.

Submissions for the 2017 Emmy Awards in Interactive Media are due by May 1, 2017 (with supporting materials due by May 12). The awards are open to interactive-media productions that have been commercially deployed in the U.S. between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.

More information about the Interactive Media awards is available here.