CANNES — Studiocanal has secured U.S. distribution for Canal Plus Original “Baron Noir” via Walter Presents, the new U.S. SVOD platform for the best of foreign-language drama from around the world .

The Canal Plus Creation Originale series, whose second season is now in development, has recentlybeen acquired by Sony Entertainment Television for Germany, where it will launch on April 6, as well as by SBS Australia and Amazon Prime in the U.K.

Toplining Gallic comedian Kad Merad, the star of Dany Boon’s “Welcome to the Sticks,” the highest-grossing French film ever in France, the eight-part “Baron Noir” turns on French politician Philippe Rickwaert’s (Merad), who is sacrificed by the presidential candidate from the left, Francis Laugier (Niels Arestrup), in order to save his election bid.

Planning to wreak revenge, Rickwaert forges a machiavellian alliance with Laugier’s closest advisor, Amélie Dorendeu (Anna Mouglalis) as he unleashes the full arsenal of his political skills – Deceit, skullduggery, horse-trading – to stage his comeback and avenge Laugier’s backstabbing. Meanwhile, cultivating strategic friendships across the social strata, from the police to the criminal world, he has to battle other inner demons.

From leading French creators-writers Eric Benzekri and Jean-Baptiste Delafon, behind another Canal Plus Original, “Maison Close, “Baron Noir” is directed by Ziad Doueiri (“The Attack”) and produced by Paris-based and FremantleMedia-owned Kwaï, with the participation of Canal Plus.

“We are proud to have acquired our first series from Canal Plus’ prestigious slate. “Baron Noir’ a gripping, gritty, down-and-dirty rollercoaster thriller,” said Walter Iuzzolino the curator of Walter Presents.

“The diverse Canal Plus Creation Originale brand continues to deliver hard-hitting and authentic drama that has strong appeal throughout the world,” said Katrina Neylon, EVP sales and marketing, Studiocanal,

She added: “Politics is a global hot topic right now and ‘Baron Noir’ delves deep into the dark side of power and ambition with an engaging storyline that is addictive for viewers.”

Though not as well known as other Canal Plus Originals, such as “Versailles,” “Baron Noir” is amongst its most critically-lauded, hailed by Le Monde as “the best French political series to date.”

A joint venture between Channel 4 and Global Series Network, founded by Jason Thorp, Jo McGrath and Iuzzolino. Walter Presents now plans a series of global rollouts.

Studiocanal’s MipTV slate is powered by a trio of first series from Denmark’s SAM Productions, launched by “Borgen” creator Adam Price, “The Killing” creator Soren Svestrup and “Melancholia” producer Meta Louise Foldager: “Ride Upon the Storm,” “Below the Surface” and “Something’s Rockin’.” A family drama turning on religion and faith, screened as a work-in-progress, “Ride Upon the Storm” won two top prizes at Sunday’s MipDrama Screenings.