“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” “Far Cry Primal,” “MR. ROBOT 1.51exfiltratiOn,” and “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” have been nominated for the top video game writing award by the Writers Guild of America.

SAG-AFTRA began a strike in October against 11 video game companies for titles in production as of Feb. 15, 2015. But none of the nominated games have been listed as struck titles by SAG-AFTRA.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 19 at the WGA’s simultaneous ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Writers on Microsoft’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider” won the video game award last year.

Games must have been released between Dec. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2016, and feature on-screen writing credits. Credited video game writers must have been or must have applied to become members of the WGA Videogame Writers Caucus at the time scripts were submitted — though work that was not produced under WGA jurisdiction was also eligible for submission.

Judging for the WGA Videogame Writing Award is conducted by panels comprised of Videogame Writers Caucus members and/or Writers Guild members active in video game writing.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” Written by Brian Bloom; Activision

“Far Cry Primal,” Story by Jean-Sébastien Décant, Ian C. Ryan, Kevin Shortt; Lead Writers Ian C. Ryan, Kevin Shortt; Writers Lynne Kamm, Susan Patrick; Ubisoft

“MR. ROBOT 1.51exfiltratiOn,” Story by Adam Hines, Kor Adana; Written by Adam Hines; Night School Studio

“Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” Written by Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr; Additional Writing Tom Bissell, Ryan James; Naughty Dog