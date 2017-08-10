YouTube Red Orders Original Kids Series ‘We Are Savvy’

YouTube has greenlit “We Are Savvy,” a kids magazine series out of Canada, for its premium YouTube Red service. It will be hosted by Annie LeBlanc from the Bratayley YouTube channel and have segments on music, fashion, and DIY, as well as lifestyle elements, and celebrity profiles and interviews.

A first season of the show was on Canada’s Family Channel, the kids network owned by producer and distributor DHX Media.

YouTube acquired that series, and the 13-part sophomore season, which is in production, will be a YouTube Red original. It has been tweaked for the SVOD platform with LeBlanc added to the line-up.

The YouTube deal means the show will be on Red in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea, and other territories as the service expands its footprint.

“We loved the concept of ‘We Are Savvy,’ and we’re excited to bring the first magazine-style show to YouTube Red,” said Nadine Zylstra, from the YouTube Red Originals team. “We believe the inspirational girl power message will resonate with audiences.”

DHX’s content and distribution boss Josh Scherba added: “’We Are Savvy’ has a fresh, positive energy and a lively magazine format that makes it a perfect fit for YouTube Red and its audience.”

Canada’s B-Minor Productions produces “We Are Savvy,” and DHX distributes it.

