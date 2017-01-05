Paris– Vivendi has appointed former Telefonica Brasil president Amos Genish as chief convergence officer.

In his key strategic role, Genish, who will be based in Paris and London, will be in charge of overseeing Vivendi’s convergence strategy between content, platforms and distribution.

Vivendi is the parent company of Canal Plus Group and Universal Music Group, among other companies.

Prior to his tenure at Telefonica Brasil, which started in 2015, Genish was CEO of GVT which he co-founded in 1999. Genish also worked as CEO of a technology company traded on Nasdaq.

Convergence – or synergy — has been one of the cornerstones of Vivendi’s chairman Vincent Bolloré’s strategy since he took the full reins of the conglom last year.

After selling its assets in SFR (to Altice), Brazilian group GVT (to Spain’s Telefonica) and vidgame powerhouse Activision Blizzard to become a pure-play media player, Vivendi is now diving back into telecoms, notably via carriage deals with Free and Orange in France, and Telefonica in Spain, and also reinvested in video game companies, Gameloft (which he now controls), and its sister company Ubisoft.

Vivendi is also in the midst of a legal spat with the Italian broadcaster Mediaset. Vivendi, which recently became a minority shareholder in Mediaset, stated two weeks ago that it planned on raising its stake to 30% of the Italian company’s shareholding and voting rights.

In France, Vivendi is facing fierce competition from Altice which has been carrying out a big push into content via SFR, a growing rival to Canal Plus Group.