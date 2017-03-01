VICE Media has signed content deals with mobile operators in multiple territories, including a major push into the Asia Pacific region, CEO Shane Smith said Wednesday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

With these deals in place, VICE’s millennials-oriented programming, encompassing lifestyle, culture, news, sports and food, will be available in more than 80 territories by the end of this year.

Smith said: “Today we announce our first batch of international mobile deals that we will now marry with our TV platforms and digital platforms to offer a comprehensive three screen… platform-agnostic media company that offers our content at all times – everywhere.”

The deals, with more expected to be announced in the coming months, establish a foothold across the Asia Pacific region and include the launch of VICE+, VICE’s subscription video-on-demand service with Docomo Digital, which provides original VICE content and curated content in Japan. The agreement has the potential for further expansion into territories in which Docomo Digital operates.

To create original mobile programming, VICE has reached deals in Indonesia with XL Axiata and iflix, with the iflix agreement expanding into other iflix markets to be determined. VICE has also inked a partnership with Vodafone in Australia. These deals will see VICE create original local content specifically for young people, in territories with large young populations.

On the licensing side, VICE has struck deals with AbemaTV and Verizon that will see VICE content licensed across Japan and the U.S., in addition to the original programming VICE already produces for each platform.

To expand content from its TV channel “Viceland” to mobile platforms, VICE has extended its partnership with FIDO in Canada and reached a new agreement with Partner Communications in Israel.

Docomo Digital CEO Hiroyuki Sato said: “Mobile consumption is continuing to grow among millennials. We’re delighted to be working with VICE on this exciting project, bringing their unique programming to millions of users through our expertise in mobile and marketing.”

FIDO Solutions VP Nancy Audette said: “We’re all about connecting our customers to content and experiences that they love. We know our customers crave cutting-edge content and want to be able to access it how and when they want, which is why our partnership with VICE is a natural fit.”

Partner Communications CEO Isaac Benbenisti said: “We are proud to join forces with VICE, as their innovative content offering and disruptive approach is in line with our vision for the soon-to-be-launched Partner TV service.”