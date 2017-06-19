Vice Media Receives $450 Million Boost From TPG

Vice has received a $450 million investment from TPG and will use the money to bolster its international presence and launch Vice Studios.

Private equity firm TPG, majority owner of talent agency CAA, is sinking the money into the youth brand, which has been moving into TV in the U.S. and around the world with its Viceland channel. It will use the new funding to create new originals as well as to add to its online video and OTT services.

Vice founder and CEO Shane Smith said: “Media is probably at its most dynamic, most evolutionary time in its history. With Facebook and Google taking an ever-growing piece of the online advertising pie, looming ‘skinny bundles’ and OTT/DTC offerings exploding the media status quo – networks have to be nimble, smart and fast moving.”

TPG is also an investor in STX Entertainment. It was linked with a $500 million move for a 10% stake in Vice in May. Vice’s push into original programming has seen it launch a factual series, “Vice on HBO,” on HBO, as well as numerous shows on its own cable network, Viceland, which is a joint venture with A&E in the U.S. It has also started to roll out internationally, with Sky in the U.K. and Canal Plus in France.

The hipster brand also counts Disney as a shareholder after it made two separate investments in the company. Smith told U.S. cable news channel CNBC that the Vice is now worth $5.7 billion.

Smith added: “This will allow us to: build up the largest millennial video library in the world – enabling Vice to widen our offering to include; news, food, music, fashion, art, travel, gaming, lifestyle, scripted and feature films. Building out this wide ranging and rich library of gold standard content will be an essential component of our future Direct to Consumer tech stacks and our innovations in transactional relationships – all of which represent the future of media.”