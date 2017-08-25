Viacom International Media Networks Launches Paramount + Across Nordics

Viacom International Media Networks is set to roll out its new subscription-based VOD service Paramount + across the Nordics.

Set to launch on Oct. 1, Paramount + will showcase Paramount Pictures’ new movie releases along with classic films and more than 800 episodes of shows from Viacom-owned networks such as MTV and Comedy Central, notably “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Geordie Shore,””Broad City,””Teen Mom” and “South Park.”

The film offer of Paramount + will include first-run movies such as “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Allied,” “Fences,””Monster Trucks,””Rings,” “Brother Nature,””Goat” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

Paramount + will be available to premium subscribers in Scandinavia through different pay TV operators. In Denmark, Paramount + will be accessible via YouSee (TDC Group) and Telenor/Canal Digital; in Sweden, via Com Hem and Telenor/Canal Digital; in Norway, via Get (TDC Group) and Telenor/Canal Digital.

“Paramount + is a groundbreaking concept for us and an important extension of our pay TV offer to our linear distribution partners,” said Andrea Sahlgren, SVP, general manager for VIMN Nordics.

“It’s the perfect complement to our existing linear TV and VOD offerings and will meet unrivaled demand from viewers in all the Nordic countries to be able to watch their favorite TV shows and movies when, where and on whatever device they want,” Sahlgren added.

The new service’s upcoming slate includes “Baywatch,””Ghost in the Shell,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Mother!”

A bunch of classic films will also be added to Paramount +. These include “The Godfather Parts I, II and III,” “Shutter Island,””True Grit,””Star Trek: Into Darkness” and The Ring.”