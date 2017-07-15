Venice Gap-Financing Market Unveils Selected Projects, Including VR Works

ROME – The Venice Film Festival’s Gap-Financing Market, which helps indie European and international producers secure the final portion of financing for their projects, has announced the 47 feature films, documentaries, TV series, and virtual-reality projects that have made the cut.

They comprise 25 feature films and documentaries, many of which have been making the rounds of co-production forums on the festival circuit. What distinguishes the Venice market is that submissions must have at least 70% of financing in place, meaning that these projects have a better chance of actually reaching completion.

Last year the Venice Film Market — which besides the gap-financing component, also includes the Final Cut in Venice platform for films in post from countries with struggling film industries and a book rights’ mart — was re-branded as Venice Production Bridge.

The idea is that Venice, which cannot compete with Toronto in terms of bona-fide market heft, is pioneering an informal new-concept market dedicated to original works-in-progress and open to web content, TV series, and virtual-reality titles in final stages. These include works spawned by the Lido’s Biennale College initiative dedicated to development and production of micro-budget feature films from around the world, and now also virtual-reality shorts for the first time this year.

The gap-financing market, which is the core of the Production Bridge, will be setting up curated one-to-one meetings between the teams from the selected projects and potential investors, including producers, financiers, bankers, distributors, sales agents, TV commissioners and streaming platform execs.

The 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run Aug. 3 to Sept. 9. The Venice Gap-Financing Market will run Sept. 1 to 3. The Venice Production Bridge will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

COMPLETE LIST OF SELECTED VENICE GAP-FINANCING MARKET PROJECTS

FICTION FILMS AND DOCUMENTARIES

FICTION

Europe

“All the Pretty Little Horses” by Michalis Konstantatos (Greece, Germany, Netherlands), Horsefly Productions

“Bodyguard of Lies” by Charles Matthau (Spain, United States), Babieka Films

“Brighton 4” by Levan Koguashvili (Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece), Kino Iberica

“Cook, Fuck, Kill” by Mira Fornay (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague

“Delphine D.” by Lara Fremder (Italy), Falest Film

“The Dream Girl” by Maurizio Braucci (Italy, Ireland, Belgium, UK), Mir Cinematografica

“The Guest” by Duccio Chiarini (Italy, Switzerland, France), Mood Film

“The Veins of the World” by Byambasuren Davaa (Germany, Mongolia), Basis Berlin Film Produktion

Outside Europe

“Fig Tree” by Alamork Marsha Davidian (Israel, Germany, France), Black Sheep Film Production

“Inzomnia” by Luis Tellez Ibarra (Mexico), Inzomnia Animación

“Irene” by Celina Murga (Argentina), Tresmilmundos Cine & Cepa Audiovisual

“Rafiki” by Wanuri Kahiu (South Africa, Germany, France, Netherlands, Lebanon, Norway, Kenya), Big World Cinema

“Road Kill” by Yuichi Hibi (United States), DViant Films

“Shan Shui” by Xiao Yong (China), Way Good Entertainment

“The Day I Lost My Shadow” by Soudade Kaadan (Lebanon, France), KAF Productions

“The Reports on Sarah and Saleem” by Muayad Alayan (Palestine, Netherlands, Germany, Mexico), PalCine Productions

“The Science of Fictions” by Yosep Anggi Noen (Indonesia), Angka Fortuna Sinema

DOCUMENTARIES

Europe

“Cassandro, the Exotico” by Marie Losier (France, Guatemala), Tamara Films

“Mitra” by Jorge Leòn (Belgium, France), Thank You and Good Night Productions

“Story of B, the Disappearance of My Mother” by Beniamino Barrese (Italy), Nanof

“The Hidden City” by Victor Moreno (Spain, France), El Viaje Producciones

“The Village” by Claire Simon (France), Petit à Petit Production

“What Walaa Wants” by Christy Garland (Denmark, Canada), Final Cut for Real

“When the War Comes” by Jan Gebert (Czech Republic), Pink Productions

Outside Europe

“Bisbee ‘17” by Robert Greene (United States), 4th Row Films

VIRTUAL REALITY & INTERACTIVE, WEB SERIES AND TV SERIES PROJECTS

VIRTUAL REALITY PROJECTS

“7 Lives” by Jan Kounen (France), Red Corner

“Amrita” by Rithy Panh (France, Cambodia, Netherlands, Germany), CDP

“Bloody Sunday” by Andrius Lekavicius (Lithuania), Gluk Media

“Escape Vroom” by Sean O’Reilly (Canada), Arcana Studios

“Kinshasa Now” by Marc-Henri Wajnberg (Belgium, Congo), Wajnbrosse Productions

“Lights” by Julien Mokrani (France), Okio-Studio

“Melita part 2” by Nicolas Alcala (United States), Future Lighthouse

“Passenger” by Romain Chassaing (France), Haut et Court

“Tornado” by Guy Shelmerdine (United States), Dark Corner

“Whitehats” by Ricard Gras (Germany), Ricard Gras

TV SERIES AND WEB SERIES

“Father’s Day” by Pavel Vesnakov (Bulgaria), Agitprop

“The Red Virgin” by Paula Ortiz (Spain), Avalon

“Narcoamerica” by Danny Gavidia (Mexico), Albricias Producción

“Of a Different Nature” by Mamdooh Afdile and Tone Andersen (Norway), Klar Film AS

“Trauma” by Miłosz Sakowski and Agnieszka Smoczyńska (Poland), Telemark Sp. Z o.o.

BIENNALE COLLEGE VIRTUAL REALITY PROJECTS

“A Day With Hope” by E. del Mundo (USA, Philippines), VRSmile

“Ice cave” by Maja Friis (Denmark), Makropol

“My Girl Matryoshka” by Nir Saar (Israel, UK), Independent

“ON/OFF” by Camille Duvelleroy (France), Bachibouzouk

“Spomenik” by Ivan Knezevic (Serbia), Black Box

“The Little Black Pawn” by Quentin de Cagny (France), French Touch Records

“The Neighbour” by Rudolf Romero Borgart (Netherlands), Rots Filmwerk