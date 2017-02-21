PARIS – MyFrenchFilmFestival, the month-long fest created by French promotional organization UniFrance to showcase 10 Gallic features and 10 shorts across online platforms worldwide, reached a record 6.7 million views.

The movies and shorts played on the MyFrenchFilmFestival.com platform, along with 37 other online services, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spain’s Movistar+, FilmIn, the U.K.’s Curzon Home Cinema and Japan’s Uplink Cloud (among seven Japanese sites).

MyFrenchFilmFestival attracted the most views in Russia, followed by the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and France. Last year’s edition garnered 6.5 million views across 206 territories.

One of the 10 competing feature films, Rudi Rosenberg’s comedy “The New Kid,” won the Chopard’s directors award as well as the international press nod.

“The New Kid,” a tender comedy (repped by Indie Sales) about the ups and downs of a tweener starting at a new school, was selected by an international jury of filmmakers presided over by Argentine helmer Pablo Trapero (“The Clan”) with Rebecca Zlotowski (“Planetarium”), Bertrand Bonello (“Nocturama”), Fabrice du Welz (“Alleluia”) and Shlomi Elkabetz (“Gett, the Trial of Viviane Amsalem”).

The jury also gave a special mention to Valerie Donzelli’s “Marguerite et Julien,” which opened in competition at Cannes two years ago.

“Ogres,” meanwhile, won the Lacoste audience prize. Toplining Adele Haenel (“Love at First Fight”), “Ogres” is a colorful drama turning on a traveling theater troupe. UniFrance said “Ogres” got more than 50,000 people votes from MyFrenchFilmFestival participants.

The competition lineup included Eva Husson’s “Bang Gang,” Mikhael Hers’s “This Summer Feeling,” Danielle Arbid’s “Parisienne,” Philippe Lesage’s “The Demons,” Antoine Cuypers’ “Prejudice,” Emmanuel Finkiel’s “A Decent Man” and Sébastien Marnier’s “Faultless.”

The movies also played in select theaters across several cities, including Los Angeles, Shanghai and Marrakech.

In most territories, the movie rental was priced at 1.99 euros per film and 5.99 euros for the whole pack. In other territories, such as Africa, Latin America, India, Poland, Romania and Russia, movies were entirely free of charge.

MyFrenchFilmFestival was created by UniFrance seven years ago to promote a broad range of French films that are still available in many international territories and to explore digital opportunities in emerging and established markets.