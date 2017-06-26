TF1 Group Rolls out Digital Channel Studio71 France

Aiming to expand its digital presence at home and abroad, France’s TF1 Group is set to roll out the multi-channel network Studio71 France as part of its pan-European digital partnership deal with ProSiebenSat.1.

Studio71, which is believed to be the world’s third biggest multi-channel network (MCN), will launch in France in September and will incorporate Finder Studios, the thriving TF1-owned French digital content banner, as well as TF1’s most popular shows such “The Voice” and “Quotidien” which are already available on YouTube.

Studio71 France is expected to kick off with approximately 400 million views per month with an editorial line focused on comedy, lifestyle, gaming (e-sport) and cooking.

“The launch of Studio71 in France is allowing TF1 Group to strengthen its offer of premium digital content aimed at young audiences on web platforms,” Olivier Abecassis, head of innovation and digital at TF1 Group.

“Studio71 France has signifiant assets to become a leading, international hub for premium digital content and talent,” added Abecassis.

With Studio71 France, TF1 aims at building editorial and commercial synergies between digital and linear content (notably via TF1’s advertising arm, TF1 Publicité), in addition to exporting the TF1 brand abroad since Studio71 is available on multiple territories.

TF1 Group, which also strive to attract millennials, has just acquired a majority share in

Lolywood, a YouTube comedy channel launched by three up-and-coming talent Ugo Marchand, Manu and Choopa.

Lolywood garners 226 million views per month and has 1.6 million subscribers, according to TF1, which also pointed out Lolywood produced last year’s most watched YouTube video, a parody of the Euro soccer tournament that sparked over 10 million views.

Lolywood’s content will air on TF1’s DTT channel NT1 on top of being streamed on Studio71 France.