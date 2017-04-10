Talpa Holding, the ITV-owned company which was founded by John de Mol and has created “Big Brother,” “Deal” or No Deal” and “The Voice,” has acquired a 67% stake in Dutch TV group SBS Broadcasting from Sanoma.

The acquisition of SBS Broadcasting gives Talpa full ownership of the TV channels SBS6, NET5, Veronica and SBS9, and allows Talpa to become a Dutch multimedia company with a strong presence in TV, radio, print and online.

Under the deal, which has yet to receive regulatory approval, Talpa’s stake in the TV guide business “Veronica Uitgeverij” will be sold to Sanoma.

“I strongly believe in a strong Dutch multimedia company that is flexible enough to respond to the changing media landscape, which is primarily a consequence of rapid technological developments,” said De Mol.

“SBS is a unique media asset which will be a key link in the new multimedia company. Access to innovative content and other platforms will be an important addition,” added De Mol.

Pim Schmitz, CEO of Talpa Holding, said the company will next be focusing “on further investments in OTT, Print, Online, Data and Concepts.”

Talpa Holding also regroups Talpa Radio, the largest music entertainment company in the Netherlands which comprises the channels 538, Radio 10, Sky Radio and Radio Veronica.

Talpa Media was acquired by ITV in March 2015 for $1.17 billion.