PARIS– Shine France’s COO Bouchra Rejani is stepping down from the Paris-set branch of Shine Endemol.

The company announced plans in October to merge Endemol and Shine operations in France under a newly-branded banner, Endemol Shine France, which has yet to be greenlit by France’s anti-trust board. Endemol France president Nicolas Coppermann is expected to run the new division.

“It has been a remarkable time during which our team achieved so much productivity in different genres for numerous channels — not only in France, but internationally,” said Rejani, who worked at Shine France for 7 years.

Rejani, who will exit later this month, pointed out Shine France produced 203 hours of programming for primetime since launching and reached 256 million viewers in 2015-2016.

During her tenure, Rejani produced French adaptations of “MasterChef,” “The Voice” and “Super Nanny,” as well as dramas such as “Tunnel,” the French makeover of “Bron” which garnered strong ratings on Canal Plus.

“(Rejani) has played an integral part in building Shine France from a startup to a world class production company,” said Martha Grass, CEO of international operations at Endemol Shine Group.

Rejani’s exit follows the departure of former Shine France president Thierry Lachkar last October.