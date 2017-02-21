PARIS – French advertising and communications conglom Publicis Groupe is launching the 2nd edition of Viva Technology, a three-day event which will bring together digital and media industry players from startups and established companies, including key executives from companies like Microsoft and Alibaba.

Viva Technology was created by Publicis Groupe and LVMH-owned holding Groupe Les Echos with the idea of creating a trade show in the vein of CES.

The program of the second edition, which will take place June 15-17, was unveiled today at the Elysée Palace, in the presence of French President Francois Hollande. France’s government has been supporting Viva Technology because it aims at fast-tracking the growth of Gaul’s digital industries. Viva Technology is also backed by BNP Paribas, Google, Orange and La Poste.

“Paris has the potential to become a major international hub for startups and is really starting to establish itself on a global stage. At VivaTechnology, thousands of startups, senior executives, investors and opinion leaders from around the world will come together under one roof to connect, change ideas, exchange and collaborate,” said Maurice Levy, CEO of Publicis Groupe.

The upcoming conference expects to welcome 50,000 visitors, including 5,000 startups. Among top speakers lined up for the event are Peggy Johnson, EVP of business development at Microsoft; Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba; and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet.

Viva Technology will also host labs discussing challenges linked to the use of technology in the fields of tourism, finance, luxury and human resources.