Patrick Drahi’s Telco Group Altice Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

PARIS– Altice, Patrick Drahi’s telco group, has inked a multi-year deal with Netflix to start distributing the U.S. streaming giant’s content in France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic.

Starting in France tomorrow, Altice subscribers will now have access to original series, films, documentaries, stand-up shows and children programming. The Netflix offer will then roll off in Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic in the following months.

Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, said Netflix offered more than 1000 hours of new original programming this year, all of which will become available to Altice’s clients everywhere and anytime on a single service.

Michel Combes, Altice CEO, said the pact with Netflix marked Altice’s strategy which is increasingly focused on content. Combes also said the partnership will benefit both brands (Netflix and Altice).

The pact with Netflix indeed underscores the content-driven strategy which Altice – whose client base boasts an estimated 50 million subs — has recently started implementing with the launch of Altice Studio, as well as the acquisitions of sports, series and films rights, and various deals with right-holders.