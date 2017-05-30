Olivier Courson Appointed Culture, Communication, Digital Senior Advisor to Emmanuel Macron’s Government

Olivier Courson, the former chairman-CEO of Studiocanal, has been appointed as a senior advisor on culture, communications and digital regulation, reporting to new French prime minister Edouard Philippe.

In his new position, Courson will advise and if necessary arbitrate – in the case of discrepencies between ministries – on a ample remit of issues crucial to the future of film and TV in France. He reports to Philippe, responsible for implementing in a mid-term the long-term vision for France and France’s place in the world set out by Emmanuel Macron who won France’s presidential elections on May 7.

That will give Courson a say in some of the huge issues which Macron’s government is expected to tackle, led by France’s expansion in the digital domain, a priority for Macron.

In early declarations as France’s new culture minister, Françoise Nyssen, has confirmed that she will lead the debate on Netflix and other digital platforms challenge to France’s hallowed release window chronology. That issue was thrown into the limelight at the Cannes Festival by its selection of two Netflix movies which may never see a theatrical release in France. Decided upon by industry practice in most countries, in France the timing of release windows is a matter of law.

But, while Nyssen will lead the debate, Mounir Mahjoubi, a French-Moroccan digital communications expert who previously headed France’s National Digital Council, a government advisory body on modern technologies, has been named minister for digital affairs.

Some issues, such as anti-trust rulings on competition between digital platforms and other players, fall more naturally under other ministries or government authorities. Courson’s remit will include bringing everyone to a consensus position.

Other key issues which may range across multiple ministries include Macron’s gameplay for a European Netflix, which would need coordination at a European level, and a strengthening of action against piracy sites.

Courson’s appointment comes after he has spent near two years building up his own production company, Ocema Media. Its titles included Jose Padilha’s “Entebbe,” now in post-production and produced by Participant Media and Working Title, on which Courson has taken an executive producer credit, as well as a bevy of high-end TV series.

An alum of France’s Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), France’s ivy-league-style elite training college, Courson can bring a fine analytical mind to his new public-sector remit.

He also has 15 years of invaluable top-level experience in the private sector serving as general counsel to pay TV operator Canal Plus Group and from 2007 as chairman-CEO of Studiocanal. At both companies, he showed large strategic ambition buying up production-distribution operations in the U.K., Germany and Australia, focusing on such underserved production lines as family entertainment, and shepherding the Vivendi-owned company into TV fiction production with the purchase of Germany’s Tandem in late 2011.

Crucially, under Courson, Studiocanal consolidated production partnerships with some of Europe and the U.S.’s key players – Working Title, David Heyman and Aardman Animations, The Picture Company, Jaume Collet-Serra – which, though Courson ankled Studiocanal in October 2015, have held Studiocanal in very good stead for the future.

Courson is also no stranger to politics, having served Lionel Jospin’s government in 2001-02. That said, it may simply prove impossible to please all of the people all of the time in the French film industry on such a divisive issue in France as release windows. SVOD distributors, and advocates of greater digital distribution, chafe against a chronology which bans the release of movie titles on their services until 36 months after their theatrical bow.

Led by its exhibition sector, much of the industry sees any kind of day-and-dating in France as a potential beginning of the end to its finely-tuned and highly regulated system that, thanks in part to obligatory heavyweight TV investment in movies, is the envy of most movie industries in Europe.