Netflix Partners with ‘The Bridge’ Writer on First Swedish Original Series ‘Quicksand’

Netflix is stepping into the Swedish language market with “Quicksand,” the streaming service’s first Swedish original series which will be penned by “The Bridge” writer Camilla Ahlgren.

The gripping series is based on Malin Persson Giolito’s bestselling novel “Quicksand” which has been published in 26 countries and was voted Nordic Crime Novel of the year in 2016.

“Quicksand” centers around an ordinary high school student, Maja Norberg, who finds herself on trial for murder following a mass shooting that took place at a prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb. When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the private details about her relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.

“Sweden has a tradition of great crime literature and series and we’ve been looking for something special in this area. We are excited to bring Malin’s great novel to life and to work with Camilla, one of the best TV writers globally, ” said Erik Barmack, VP of International original series at Netflix

Slated to begin filming next year, the series is being produced by Pontus Edgren at FLX, the leading Swedish production company behind “The Bonus Family” and “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window and Disappeared).”

“Malin Persson Giolito’s novel Störst av Allt (“Quicksand”) is an original, fresh and suspenseful drama that we believe will make a fantastic Netflix series,” said Edgren, who described Ahlgren as one of Scandinavia’s most respected writers.

Ahlgren, meanwhile, said the story of “Quicksand”‘s main character “raises questions about guilt, responsibility, punishment and redemption. It holds a mirror up to our time whilst also serving as both a suspenseful thriller and a moving love story.”