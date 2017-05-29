Netflix Orders First Turkish Original

ROME — Netflix has ordered its first Turkish-language original series, in a move likely to help it gain traction in one of the world’s most vibrant TV markets.

Following its mid-2016 Turkish launch, the streaming service has ordered up ten episodes of an as-yet-untitled historical drama inspired by the history, and legends, of the Ottoman empire, it said in a statement.

The show is centred around a young man who discovers that he has supernatural powers. When Istanbul is threatened by dark forces he joins forces with a group of misfit friends to save the city and its inhabitants, according to Netflix.

Onur Guvenatam, who produced the successful Turkish adaptation of ABC’s “Pretty Little Liars,” will serve as executive producer on Netflix’s first Turkish original which will be written and produced in Turkey by Istanbul shingle O3 Medya with plans for a global launch on the Netflix platform in 2018.

The announcement comes as the Turkish Svod sector is starting to heat up. In January the first Turkish streaming series, titled “Masum” (“Innocent”), launched on local platform BluTV. About six months earlier Netflix launched in Turkey in partnership with local telco Vodafone, after buying a mega package of local content for worldwide play from Eccho Rights that included many of the country’s top-rated shows, such as “The End,” “Kurt Seyit & Sura,” and “Winter Sun.”