Netflix To Bow First Spanish Comedy Show, Joaquin Reyes’ ‘ Una y No Más’

MADRID — Netflix will make available on Sept. 8 its first Spanish comedy show, “Una y no más,” a stand-up set featuring one of Spain’s leading comedians, Joaquin Reyes.

Produced by Globomedia, part of the Mediapro Group, and shot this January at Madrid’s La Latina theater, the 70-minute “Una y no más” marks the third original production from Netflix in Spain.

Inspired by Jerry Seinfeld’s set “I’m Telling You for the Last Time,” Reyes has said, it sees Reyes revisit some of his most successful sketches over a two-decade career which saw him break through in 2002 on Paramount Comedy’s “La hora chanante,” where he won fame for his impersonations of Mick Jagger, Barbra Streisand, Sara Montiel and Michael Jackson. Also a star of “Muchachada Nui,” aired on La 2, the second channel of Spanish pubcaster TVE, Reyes has gone on to imitate dozens of figures ranging from Cheeta to Bill Cosby and gymnast Nadia Comeneci.

“Una y no más” continues Netflix’s push into comedy outside the U.S., going out some seven months after “Grillo vs. Grillo,” a one-hour comedy special starring Italian comedian-turned-politician Beppe Grillo, which was Netflix’s first completed Italian original.

In Spain, in terms of Netflix original productions, the Reyes special comes after feature film “7 Años,” a workplace psychological thriller produced by Cactus Flower Producciones and Metronome and released in October 2106. It also follows high-end drama “Las chicas del cable,” a period drama whose first season bowed on April 28. Turning on four go-ahead women switchboard operators in a still-hidebound 1920s Spain, it was produced by “Gran Hotel” and “Velvet’s” Bambu Producciones.

Netflix has, however, made literally dozens of acquisitions of movies and series from Spain, becoming an important new source of finance for Spain’s movie industry. In May this year, it was offering 58 Spanish titles, describing a highly eclectic range from breakout comedy hits (“Perdiendo el norte”) to new talent discoveries (“El desconocido”), social tracts (“A cambio de nada”), recent big crossover arthouse hits (“Marshland”) and a local blockbuster (“Palm Trees in the Snow”).