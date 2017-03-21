Netflix is days away from coming on board BBC psychological thriller series “Requiem” as a co-producer, Variety has confirmed.

The six-part drama is written and created by Kris Mrksa, whose credits include “The Slap,” “Underbelly” and “Glitch.” It is produced by Charlie Pattinson’s New Pictures, which is part of All3Media.

The story begins in 1994, when a toddler disappears from a Welsh village. “Twenty-three years later, a talented young cellist’s life is turned upside down by her mother’s inexplicable suicide,” according to a statement. “[The cellist] begins to question everything she thought she knew about herself, embarking on a quest that leads her to that Welsh village.”

Mahalia Belo will direct the series, which starts to shoot in Wales next week. Lydia Wilson (“Star Trek Beyond,” “Ripper Street”) is set to star, with other cast to include Joel Fry (“You, Me and the Apocalypse,” “Game of Thrones”), Tara Fitzgerald (“Game of Thrones”) and James Frecheville (“Animal Kingdom”).

New Pictures’ credits include upcoming serial-killer thriller series “Rellik,” created and written by Harry and Jack William, child abduction tale “The Missing,” also from the Williams brothers, and period drama “Indian Summers.”

The news was first reported in U.K. trade magazine Screen.