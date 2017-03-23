PARIS– Variety is unveiling the first trailer of “Playground,” the mobile-native series created by Luc Besson for Blackpills, the French startup studio which just signed an exclusive distribution deal with Vice Media.

“Playground” is a high-voltage, Paris-set series about a teenage girl who joins a school for assassins and uncovers the mystery of her parents’ death.

The English-language series, which has been described as a mix of “Nikita” and “Kick-Ass,” is directed by Pascal Sid — known for directing “Behind The Walls” and producing Julien Seri’s “Night Fare” — and Olivier Schneider, the fight choreographer of “Spectre.”

“Playground” will be one of Blackpills’ short-format series to be exclusively distributed on Vice’s video-focused digital hub, video.vice.com. It was produced by Together Media, the Paris-based outfit owned by Besson, Renauld Le Van Kim and Guillaume Lacroix.

Paris-based Blackpills, an up-and-coming digital studio formed by Deezer co-founder Daniel Marhely and Patrick Holzman, an ex-Canal Plus exec and co-founder of Allociné, has greenlit over 50 short scripted series aimed at millennials over the last 12 months.

Watch the teaser trailer for “Playground” below: