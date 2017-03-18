PARIS– A man was killed by French security forces after robbing a weapon from a soldier at Paris’s Orly Airport on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time at the Orly Sud Terminal and left no one injured, according to the spokesperson of the French interior ministry.

The spokesperson also said the man who stole the weapon from the soldier went hiding in a shop in the airport before getting shot dead by security forces, according to the AFP.

The airport, which is Paris’s second biggest international airport (after Roissy Charles de Gaulle), has been evacuated and all flights have been suspended.

A simulated terrorist attack was staged at Orly airport on March 4. The country has been under a State of Emergency since the Paris attacks which killed 130 people on Nov. 13, 2015.

France, which will host its presidential election this spring, was in uproar this week after a teenager carried out a shooting in an high school in the Southern town of Grasse and wounded several students as well as the school’s director.

France is home to several high-profile film- and TV-related events, notably MipTV which starts in two weeks, and Cannes Film Festival which will take place May 17-28.