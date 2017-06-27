Fox Play to Roll Out on Canal Plus’s SVOD Service

PARIS– Fox Plus, the on-demand service showcasing complete seasons of 21st Century Fox’s TV shows, is rolling out on Canal Plus Group’s SVOD service as Fox Play.

Under the pact, Fox Play will be available on Canal Play, the French pay TV group’s SVOD service, for streaming and offline viewing across all devices including TV, mobile, tablet and web.

“There is no Fox linear channel in France so we’re seeing the launch of Fox Play as a great opportunity to develop the Fox brand on multiple devices with Canal Plus Group, which is a long-standing partner that understands TV,” said Diego Londono, COO of Fox Networks Group for Europe and Africa.

“We’re happy to have Canal Plus Group as our first partner,” adding Londono, noting that Fox Play is a non-exclusive service.

Fox Play will feature hit shows that are available exclusively on the service, notably “The X-Files,””Empire,””Futurama” and “Bones,” as well as the police drama “Graceland” and Zach Galifianakis and Louis C.K.’s “Baskets” which have never aired in France. All shows will be available in French or in their original versions with French subtitles.

Fox Plus previously launched across the four Nordic markets on Viaplay, the Swedish streaming service owned by MTG, and Canal Digital, along with on Vodafone in Greece.

Fox Play’s offer will likely to boost the appeal of Canal Play, which currently has an estimated 700,000 subs — behind Netflix with its 1.5 million subs in France. Canal Plus Group just obtained the permission from the French anti-trust board to offer exclusive shows on Canal Play starting next month.