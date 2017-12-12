European Parliament Rejects Key Proposed Digital Single Market Regulation

In a decision sure to spark relief in the European film and TV industry, the European Parliament voted Tuesday morning to reject most of the European Commission’s so-called Sat Cab proposal threatening territory-by-territory licensing of films and TV shows across the E.U.

Details of the vote, and views on where the issue goes from here, remain to be seen. The vote tally was 344-265 to reject most of the EC’s proposals.

The result appears to be a major setback in the push by the European Commission, the executive arm of the E.U., for a single digital market across the union’s 28 member states. That said, the entertainment industry has expressed concern that it will be only a temporary breather as the commission seeks other ways of limiting territorial licensing, the backbone of European and indeed Hollywood business in Europe.

Launched in September 2016, the Sat Cab, or “country of origin,” proposal would allow E.U. broadcasters to buy rights to movies and TV shows for pan-Europe transmission on their online catchup and simulcast services as long as these TV networks have cleared rights the rights in the country they broadcast in.

Allowing consumers to view films and TV programs on cheaper catchup services from other E.U. countries before the theatrical or TV first-runs in their own countries horrified Europe’s industry and Hollywood.

The European Parliament’s Juri Committee for Legal Affairs, the lead committee on the issue, voted Nov. 21 to throw out the country of origin proposal for all but news and current affairs programs. That had seemed a major victory. Residual opposition to the Juri Committee’s ruling, however, from the European Parliament’s Green Party and individual MEPs required a further vote Tuesday to arrive at a final parliament position on Sat Cab. That vote has upheld the Juri Committee’s rulings. It is unclear, however, if this is an absolutely final European Parliament position which would leave the Sat Cab proposal in ruins.

Last week saw intense mobilization by both sides on the debate. Andrus Ansip (pictured), vice-president of the European Commission, sent a leaked letter to the chairs of the European Parliament on Dec. 4 claiming that the position of the Juri Committee was that “our people should not have access across borders to anything outside news and some current affairs.”

Members of the Juri Committee and other MEPs hit back Thursday by citing the example of what could happen to access to German Bundesliga soccer league games if the Sat Cab country of origin proposal went through. Viewers in Poland pay about €5 for a subscription with commentary in Polish and a focus on Polish players. Viewers in Germany pay about €35 to watch the same games. “Without territorial exclusive licensing, the Polish games would be available for German viewers at a fraction of the price,” they argued.

The Intl. Federation of Film Producers Assns. (FIAPF), Hollywood’s Motion Picture Assn. (MPA) and the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) were among 20 trade bodies, institutions or companies that circulated a joint letter Friday to MEPs supporting the Juri committee’s decision. They will now judge what kind of victory they have won in what still looks like an extended war.