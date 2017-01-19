Discovery Communications has signed distribution deals with TDC-owned platform You See to roll out its content digitally in Denmark and Norway.

The deal will allow 1.3 million Danish households to gain access to Kanal 4, Kanal 5 and 6, Eurosport and other Discovery-owned channels. Meanwhile, YouSee will be able to widen the scope of its audience base with upscale programs, such as “Below the Surface,” which was created by the team behind hit series “The Killing” and “Borgen;” “Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge” and “World Cup Qualifiers.”

The agreement also covers the distribution of Discovery content on YouSee users’ mobile devices.

In addition, Discovery has signed a pact with TDC-owned GET in Norway to distribute the channels TV Norge, Max, FEM, Eurosport, among other Discovery-owned global brand channels.

“Discovery will continue to work with TDC in the years ahead,” said Mike Lang, president of international development for Digital and Discovery Nordics. “In particular in Denmark, we have agreed a ground-breaking deal that intensifies our cooperation with YouSee across platforms, which now includes mobile.”

The deal with GET will make Eliteserien, the Norwegian professional league for association football clubs, accessible on more screens when it kicks off in April. Eliteserien games will indeed be distributed on Canal Digital, Altibox and RiksTV.

“In Norway, we have another strong deal to make our entertainment and sports brands available to more people and are especially excited that GET shares our vision for Eliteserien, giving Norwegian football back to the people, by making more matches accessible to larger audiences,” explained Lang.